“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” ― Elbert Hubbard
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 27, the 117th day of 2023. There are 248 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 27, 1994, former President Richard M. Nixon was remembered at an outdoor funeral service attended by all five of his successors at the Nixon presidential library in Yorba Linda, California.
10 YEARS AGO
North Korea announced that Kenneth Bae, an American missionary detained for nearly six months, was being tried in the Supreme Court on charges of plotting to overthrow the government (Bae was later sentenced to 15 years of hard labor; he was released in November 2014 along with another American, Matthew Miller). Center-left leader Enrico Letta forged a new Italian government in a coalition with former Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s conservatives.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan was killed by natives in the Philippines.
In 1810, Ludwig van Beethoven wrote one of his most famous piano compositions, the Bagatelle in A-minor.
In 1865, the steamer Sultana, carrying freed Union prisoners of war, exploded on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee; death toll estimates vary from 1,500 to 2,000.
In 1973, acting FBI Director L. Patrick Gray resigned after it was revealed that he’d destroyed files removed from the safe of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt.
In 2015, rioters plunged part of Baltimore into chaos, torching a pharmacy, setting police cars ablaze and throwing bricks at officers hours after thousands attended a funeral for Freddie Gray, a Black man who died from a severe spinal injury he’d suffered in police custody; the Baltimore Orioles’ home game against the Chicago White Sox was postponed because of safety concerns.
In 2019, a gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last day of Passover, killing a woman and wounding the rabbi and two others. (John Earnest, a white supremacist, has been sentenced to both federal and state life prison terms.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Douglas Sheehan ("General Hospital") is 74.
Rock musician Ace Frehley is 72.
Pop singer Sheena Easton is 64.
Rock musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 58.
Actor Maura West ("General Hospital") is 51.
Rock singer Jim James (My Morning Jacket) is 45.
Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 41.
Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 39.
Actor Jenna Coleman is 37.
Actor William Moseley is 36.