“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” ― Mahatma Gandhi
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 28, the 118th day of 2023. There are 247 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 28, 1994, former CIA official Aldrich Ames, who had passed U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and then Russia, pleaded guilty to espionage and tax evasion, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
10 YEARS AGO
Mohammed Sohel Rana, the fugitive owner of an illegally constructed building in Bangladesh that collapsed and killed more than 1,100 people, was captured by a commando force as he tried to flee into India.
A suspected gas explosion ripped off the side of a five-story residential building in France’s Champagne country, killing three people and injuring more than a dozen others.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, were executed by Italian partisans as they attempted to flee the country.
In 1952, war with Japan officially ended as a treaty signed in San Francisco the year before took effect. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as Supreme Allied commander in Europe; he was succeeded by Gen. Matthew B. Ridgway.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered U.S. Marines to the Dominican Republic to protect American citizens and interests in the face of a civil war.
In 1967, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter accepted the resignation of Secretary of State Cyrus R. Vance, who had opposed the failed rescue mission aimed at freeing American hostages in Iran. (Vance was succeeded by Edmund Muskie.)
In 1990, the musical “A Chorus Line” closed after 6,137 performances on Broadway.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 93.
Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 82.
Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 73.
Actor Mary McDonnell is 71.
Actor Nancy Lee Grahn (“General Hospital”) is 67.
Actor Bridget Moynahan is 52.
Actor Jorge Garcia is 50.
Actor Penelope Cruz is 49.
TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 45.
Actor Jessica Alba is 42.