“Live for each second without hesitation.” —Elton John
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 29, the 119th day of 2022. There are 246 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by rioting in Los Angeles resulting in 55 deaths.
10 YEARS AGO
Despite past differences, President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton began a summer fundraising blitz with an event in McLean, Virginia. An out-of-control SUV plunged more than 50 feet off the side of a New York City highway overpass and landed on the grounds of the Bronx Zoo, killing all seven people aboard, including three children.
On this date:
In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz president.
In 1957, the SM-1, the first military nuclear power plant, was dedicated at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.
In 2011, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in an opulent ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.
In 2020, scientists announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus, the experimental antiviral medication remdesivir, which they said could speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 79.
Singer Tommy James is 75.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 68.
Actor Kate Mulgrew is 67.
Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 65.
Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 64.
Actor Eve Plumb is 64.
Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 54.
Actor Uma Thurman is 52.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 52.
NHL center Jonathan Toews is 34.