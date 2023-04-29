“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” ― Marilyn Monroe
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 29, the 119th day of 2023. There are 246 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2011, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in an opulent ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.
10 YEARS AGO
Opening statements took place in Los Angeles in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, against concert giant AEG Live, claiming it had failed to properly investigate a doctor who cared for Jackson and was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in his 2009 death. (The jury determined in October 2013 that AEG Live was not liable.) NBA veteran center Jason Collins became the first male professional athlete in the major four American sports leagues to come out as gay in a first-person account posted on Sports Illustrated’s website.
On this date:
In 1429, Joan of Arc entered the besieged city of Orleans to lead a French victory over the English.
In 1916, the Easter Rising in Dublin collapsed as Irish nationalists surrendered to British authorities.
In 1957, the SM-1, the first military nuclear power plant, was dedicated at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.
In 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by rioting in Los Angeles resulting in 55 deaths.
In 2008, Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama denounced his former pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, for what he termed “divisive and destructive” remarks on race.
In 2010, the U.S. Navy officially ended a ban on women serving on submarines, saying the first women would be reporting for duty by 2012. The NCAA’s Board of Directors approved a 68-team format for the men’s basketball tournament beginning the next season.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Conductor Zubin Mehta is 87.
Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 80.
Singer Tommy James is 76.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 69.
Actor Kate Mulgrew is 68.
Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 66.
Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 65.
Actor Eve Plumb is 65.
Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 55.
Actor Uma Thurman is 53.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 53.
Rock musician Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) is 50.
NHL center Jonathan Toews is 35.
Actor Grace Kaufman is 21.