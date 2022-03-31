TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 3, the 93rd day of 2022. There are 272 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1996, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was arrested at his remote Montana cabin.
10 YEARS AGO
Mitt Romney tightened his grip on the Republican presidential nomination, sweeping primaries in Wisconsin, Maryland and Washington, D.C. In a speech to the annual meeting of The Associated Press, President Barack Obama accused Republican leaders of becoming so radical and rigid that even the late Ronald Reagan could not win a current GOP primary were he running. Baylor finished off an undefeated season with an 80-61 win over Notre Dame in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Robert Ford, a member of James’ gang.
In 1936, Bruno Hauptmann was electrocuted in Trenton, New Jersey, for the kidnap-murder of Charles Lindbergh Jr.
In 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what turned out to be his final speech, telling a rally of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee, that “I’ve been to the mountaintop” and “seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!” (About 20 hours later, King was felled by an assassin’s bullet at the Lorraine Motel.)
In 1973, the first handheld portable telephone was demonstrated for reporters on a New York City street corner as Motorola executive Martin Cooper called Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.
In 1978, at the Academy Awards, Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall” was named best picture of 1977; its co-star, Diane Keaton, won best actress while Richard Dreyfuss was honored as best actor for “The Goodbye Girl.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Eric Braeden ("Young and the Restless") is 81.
Actor Marsha Mason is 80.
Singer Wayne Newton is 80.
Singer Tony Orlando is 78.
Actor Alec Baldwin is 64.
Actor David Hyde Pierce is 63.
Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 61.
Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 54.
Actor Jennie Garth is 50.
Actor Amanda Bynes is 36.