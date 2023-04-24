TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 30, the 120th day of 2023. There are 245 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 30, 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler took his own life, as did his wife of one day, Eva Braun.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama said he wanted more information about chemical weapons use in the Syrian civil war before deciding on escalating U.S. military or diplomatic responses, despite earlier assertions that use of such weapons would be a “game-changer.” The FDA lowered to 15 the age at which females could buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive without a prescription, and said it no longer had to be kept behind pharmacy counters. Willem-Alexander became the first Dutch king in more than a century as his mother, Beatrix, abdicated after 33 years as queen.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as the first president of the United States.
In 1900, engineer John Luther “Casey” Jones of the Illinois Central Railroad died in a train wreck near Vaughan, Mississippi, after staying at the controls in a successful effort to save the passengers.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon announced the U.S. was sending troops into Cambodia, an action that sparked widespread protest.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced the resignations of top aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, Attorney General Richard G. Kleindienst and White House counsel John Dean, who was actually fired.
In 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.
In 1993, top-ranked women’s tennis player Monica Seles was stabbed in the back during a match in Hamburg, Germany, by a man who described himself as a fan of second-ranked German player Steffi Graf. (The man, convicted of causing grievous bodily harm, was given a suspended sentence.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Willie Nelson is 90.
Actor Perry King is 75.
Singer Merrill Osmond is 70.
Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 62.
Actor Adrian Pasdar is 58.
Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 52.
R&B singer Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) is 50.
Actor Johnny Galecki is 48.
Actor Kirsten Dunst is 41.
Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 32.