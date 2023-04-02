Today is Tuesday, April 4, the 94th day of 2023. There are 271 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit). James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he’d been the victim of a setup.
On this date:
In 1841, President William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to die in office.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by his son Tad, visited the vanquished Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, where he was greeted by a crowd that included former slaves.
In 1917, the U.S. Senate voted 82-6 in favor of declaring war against Germany (the House followed suit two days later by a vote of 373-50).
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp Ohrdruf in Germany. Hungary was liberated as Soviet forces cleared out remaining German troops.
In 1949, 12 nations, including the United States, signed the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington, D.C.
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 58.
Actor Nancy McKeon is 57.
Actor Barry Pepper is 53.
Country singer Clay Davidson is 52.
Rock singer Josh Todd (Buckcherry) is 52.
Singer Jill Scott is 51.
Rock musician Magnus Sveningsson (The Cardigans) is 51.
Magician David Blaine is 50.
Singer Kelly Price is 50.
R&B singer Andre Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 49.