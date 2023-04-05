“It is only when we take chances, when our lives improve. The initial and the most difficult risk that we need to take is to become honest.” — Walter Anderson
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5, the 95th day of 2023. There are 270 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 5, 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death following their conviction in New York on charges of conspiring to commit espionage for the Soviet Union.
10 YEARS AGO
Kansas legislators gave final passage to a sweeping anti-abortion measure declaring that life began “at fertilization.” (Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican, signed the measure two weeks later.)
A federal judge in New York ordered the Food and Drug Administration to lift age restrictions on the sale of emergency contraception, ending a requirement that buyers show proof they were 17 or older if they wanted to buy it without a prescription. (After months of back-and-forth legal battles, the Obama administration agreed to lift the age limits.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1887, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.
In 1976, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes died in Houston at age 70.
In 1987, Fox Broadcasting Co. made its prime-time TV debut by airing the situation comedy “Married with Children” followed by “The Tracey Ullman Show,” then repeating both premiere episodes two more times in the same evening.
In 2008, actor Charlton Heston, big-screen hero and later leader of the National Rifle Association, died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 84.
In 2010, an explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine near Charleston, West Virginia, killed 29 workers. In a televised rescue, 115 Chinese coal miners were freed after spending eight days trapped in a flooded mine, surviving an accident that had killed 38.
In 2016, UConn won an unprecedented fourth straight women’s national championship, capping another perfect season by routing Syracuse 82-51.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Tommy Cash (brother of Johnny Cash) is 83.
Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 81.
Actor Max Gail is 80.
Actor Jane Asher is 77.
Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 69.
Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 57.
Singer Paula Cole is 55.
Country singer Pat Green is 51.
Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 50.
Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 42.