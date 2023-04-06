“When you change your thoughts, remember to also change your world.” — Norman Vincent Peale
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 6, the 96th day of 2023. There are 269 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
10 YEARS AGO
Iran and six world powers failed to reach agreement during talks in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on how to reduce fears that Tehran might use its nuclear technology to make weapons. Militants killed six Americans, including diplomat Anne Smedinghoff, 25, and an Afghan doctor in a pair of attacks in Afghanistan, the deadliest day for the United States in the war in eight months.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1917, the United States entered World War I as the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany that was then signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
In 1943, “Le Petit Prince” (The Little Prince) by Antoine de Saint-Exupery was first published by Reynal & Hitchcock of New York.
In 1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Indiana.
In 1974, Swedish pop group ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton, England, with a performance of the song “Waterloo.”
In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, speaking at a private fundraiser in San Francisco, spoke of voters in Pennsylvania’s Rust Belt communities who “cling to guns or religion” because of bitterness about their economic lot; Democratic rival Hillary Rodham Clinton seized on the comment, calling it “elitist.”
In 2014, legendary Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney, 93, died in North Hollywood.
In 2017, comedian Don Rickles, known for his biting insults, died in Beverly Hills, California at age 90.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Billy Dee Williams is 86.
Movie director Barry Levinson is 81.
Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 72.
Actor Marilu Henner is 71.
Olympic bronze medal figure skater Janet Lynn is 70.
Actor Michael Rooker is 68.
Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 51.
Actor Zach Braff is 48.
Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 47.
Actor Charlie McDermott is 33.