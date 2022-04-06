”I don’t go by the rule book…I lead from the heart, not the head.” — Princess Diana
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6, the 96th day of 2022. There are 269 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1974, Swedish pop group ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton, England, with a performance of the song “Waterloo.”
10 YEARS AGO
Five Black people were shot, three fatally, in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Jake England and Alvin Watts, who admitted targeting the victims because of race, pleaded guilty to murder, and were sentenced to life in prison without parole. A Navy F18 Hornet jet whose pilots were forced to eject crashed in a spectacular fireball into a big apartment complex in Virginia Beach, Virginia; miraculously, no one died. Fang Lizhi, 76, who was one of China’s best-known dissidents, died in Tucson, Arizona. Painter Thomas Kinkade, 54, died in Monte Sereno, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
In 1954, Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., responding to CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow’s broadside against him on “See It Now,” said in remarks filmed for the program that Murrow had, in the past, “engaged in propaganda for Communist causes.”
In 1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Indiana.
In 2014, legendary Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney, 93, died in North Hollywood.
In 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to the intensive care unit of a London hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, after his condition deteriorated.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Billy Dee Williams is 85.
Movie director Barry Levinson is 80.
Actor John Ratzenberger is 75.
Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 71.
Actor Marilu Henner is 70.
Actor Michael Rooker is 67.
Actor Ari Meyers is 53.
Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 50.
Actor Zach Braff is 47.
Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 46.