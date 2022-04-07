“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.” -- Mother Teresa
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 7, the 97th day of 2022. There are 268 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2021, former NFL player Phillip Adams fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren, before killing himself.
10 YEARS AGO
A massive avalanche engulfed a Pakistani military complex in a mountain battleground close to the Indian border; all 140 people on the base died. CBS newsman Mike Wallace, 93, died in New Canaan, Connecticut.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, during World War II, American planes intercepted and effectively destroyed a Japanese fleet, which included the battleship Yamato, that was headed to Okinawa on a suicide mission.
In 1949, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific” opened on Broadway.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower held a news conference in which he spoke of the importance of containing the spread of communism in Indochina, saying, “You have a row of dominoes set up, you knock over the first one, and what will happen to the last one is the certainty that it will go over very quickly.” (This became known as the “domino theory,” although Eisenhower did not use that term.)
In 1994, civil war erupted in Rwanda, a day after a mysterious plane crash claimed the lives of the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi; in the months that followed, hundreds of thousands of minority Tutsi and Hutu moderates were slaughtered by Hutu extremists.
In 2020, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned after lambasting the officer he’d fired as the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which had been stricken by a coronavirus outbreak; James McPherson was appointed as acting Navy secretary.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Bobby Bare is 87.
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 84.
Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 83.
Singer John Oates is 74.
Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 73.
Actor Jackie Chan is 68.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 68.
Actor Russell Crowe is 58.
Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 47.
Retired baseball infielder Adrian Beltre is 43.