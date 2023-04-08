“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” — Will Rogers
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 8, the 98th day of 2023. There are 267 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 8, 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama warned Congress not to use delaying tactics against tighter gun regulations and told families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims during a visit to Hartford, Connecticut, that he was “determined as ever” to honor their children with tougher laws. Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, 87, died in London. Actress and former Disney “Mouseketeer” Annette Funicello, 70, died in Bakersfield, California. Rick Pitino, who coached Louisville in the NCAA championship game, was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame along with former NBA stars Bernard King and Gary Payton, former UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian, North Carolina women’s coach Sylvia Hatchell, former University of Houston coach Guy Lewis and former University of Virginia star Dawn Staley.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1864, the United States Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.)
In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Alabama, claimed the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned out from prisons.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered a freeze on wages and prices to combat inflation.
In 1952, President Harry S. Truman seized the American steel industry to avert a nationwide strike. (The Supreme Court later ruled that Truman had overstepped his authority, opening the way for a seven-week strike by steelworkers.)
In 1990, Ryan White, the teenage AIDS patient whose battle for acceptance had gained national attention, died in Indianapolis at age 18.
In 1992, tennis great Arthur Ashe announced at a New York news conference that he had AIDS (Ashe died the following February of AIDS-related pneumonia at age 49).
In 2010, President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START treaty in Prague.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
“Mouseketeer” Darlene Gillespie is 82.
Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 82.
Rock musician Steve Howe (Yes) is 76.
Movie director John Madden is 74.
Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 72.
Actor John Schneider is 63.
“Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 62.
Singer Julian Lennon is 60.
Actor Robin Wright is 57.
Actor Patricia Arquette is 55.
Actor Taran Noah Smith is 39.
Actor Kirsten Storms is 39.