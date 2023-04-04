TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 9, the 99th day of 2023. There are 266 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2005, Britain’s Prince Charles married longtime love Camilla Parker Bowles, who took the title Duchess of Cornwall.
10 YEARS AGO
Thirteen people were shot to death during a pre-dawn, house-to-house rampage in the Serbian village of Velika Ivanca; authorities identified the gunman as a 60-year-old veteran of the Balkan wars who took his own life. Fourteen people were injured by a knife-wielding attacker at Lone Star College in Cypress, Texas; a suspect was later sentenced to 48 years in prison. Connecticut’s women’s basketball team won its eighth NCAA championship with a 93-60 rout of Louisville at New Orleans Arena.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
In 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, died in Phoenix, Arizona.
In 1968, funeral services, private and public, were held for Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Morehouse College in Atlanta, five days after the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1979, officials declared an end to the crisis involving the Three Mile Island Unit 2 nuclear reactor in Pennsylvania, 12 days after a partial core meltdown.
In 2021, Britain’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99; he was Britain’s longest-serving consort.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michael Learned is 84.
Country singer Margo Smith is 81.
Actor Dennis Quaid is 69.
Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 64.
Actor Mark Pellegrino is 58.
Actor Cynthia Nixon is 57.
Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam is 44.
Actor Leighton Meester is 37.
Actor Kristen Stewart is 33.
Actor Elle Fanning is 25.