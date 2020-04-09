THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Thinking is like loving or dying. Each of us must do it for ourselves.” — Josiah Royce, American philosopher (1855-1916)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 9, the 100th day of 2020. There are 266 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 9, 1942, during World War II, some 75,000 Philippine and American defenders on Bataan surrendered to Japanese troops, who forced the prisoners into what became known as the Bataan Death March; thousands died or were killed en route.
10 YEARS AGO
Supreme Court Justice JOHN PAUL STEVENS announced his retirement.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
In 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton.
In 1963, British statesman Winston Churchill was proclaimed an honorary U.S. citizen by President John F. Kennedy. (Churchill, unable to attend, watched the proceedings live on television in his London home.)
In 1968, funeral services, private and public, were held for Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Morehouse College in Atlanta, five days after the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 2005, Britain’s Prince Charles married longtime love Camilla Parker Bowles, who took the title Duchess of Cornwall.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Michael Learned is 81.
Country singer Margo Smith is 78.
Country singer Hal Ketchum is 67.
Actor Dennis Quaid is 66.
Actress Cynthia Nixon is 54.
Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is 41.
Actress Leighton Meester is 34.
Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 33.
Actress Kristen Stewart is 30.
Actress ELLE FANNING is 22.
