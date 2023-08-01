TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 1, the 213th day of 2023. There are 152 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Aug. 1, 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.
10 YEARS AGO
Defying the United States, Russia granted Edward Snowden temporary asylum, allowing the National Security Agency leaker to slip out of the Moscow airport where he had been holed up for weeks. President Barack Obama faced congressional critics of the National Security Agency’s collection of Americans’ telephone records as he and Vice President Joe Biden joined lawmakers on both sides of the issue for an Oval Office meeting.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1957, the United States and Canada announced they had agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).
In 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley confirmed they’d been secretly married 11 weeks earlier.
In 2001, Pro Bowl tackle Korey Stringer, 27, died of heat stroke, a day after collapsing at the Minnesota Vikings’ training camp on the hottest day of the year.
In 2007, the eight-lane Interstate 35W bridge, a major Minneapolis artery, collapsed into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, killing 13 people.
In 2011, the U.S. House of Representatives passed, 269-161, emergency legislation to avert the nation’s first-ever financial default; Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords returned to the House for the first time since being shot in Jan. 2011 to cast a “yes” vote.
In 2014, a medical examiner ruled that a New York City police officer’s chokehold caused the death of Eric Garner, whose videotaped arrest and final pleas of “I can’t breathe!” had sparked outrage.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 92.
Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 81.
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 73.
Singer Michael Penn is 65.
Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 64.
Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 63.
Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 59.
Movie director Sam Mendes is 58.
Actor Honeysuckle Weeks is 44.
Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 42.