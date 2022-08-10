“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” — Frederick Douglass
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10, the 222nd day of 2022. There are 143 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actor Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.
10 YEARS AGO
A man in an Afghan army uniform shot and killed three American service members in southern Afghanistan; the Taliban claimed the shooter joined the insurgency after the attack. At the London Olympics, the United States won the women’s 4x100-meter track relay in a world-record time of 40.82 seconds to give the Americans their first victory in the event since 1996.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1962, Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of “Amazing Fantasy” (cover price: 12 cents).
In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz was arrested in Yonkers, New York, accused of being “Son of Sam,” the gunman who killed six people and wounded seven others in the New York City area. (Berkowitz is serving six consecutive 25-years-to-life sentences.)
In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1995, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing (McVeigh was convicted of murder and executed; Nichols was convicted of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison).
In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein, accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found unresponsive in his cell at a New York City jail; he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. (The city’s medical examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 75.
Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 70.
Actor Rosanna Arquette is 63.
Actor Antonio Banderas is 62.
Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 55.
Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 51.
Actor Angie Harmon is 50.
Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 49.
Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 43.
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 25.