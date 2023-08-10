“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 10, the 222nd day of 2023. There are 143 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
In an address at the Disabled American Veterans’ convention in Orlando, Florida, President Barack Obama assured disabled veterans that his administration was making progress on reducing a backlog of disability claims. A harrowing weeklong search for a missing California teenager ended when FBI agents rescued 16-year-old Hannah Anderson and shot and killed 40-year-old James Lee DiMaggio at a campsite deep in the Idaho wilderness. (Authorities say in addition to kidnapping Hannah, DiMaggio killed her brother and mother at his home east of San Diego.) Singer Edyie Gorme, 84, died in Las Vegas.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1944, during World War II, American forces overcame remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.
In 1962, Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of “Amazing Fantasy.”
In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actor Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.
In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz was arrested in Yonkers, New York, accused of being “Son of Sam,” the gunman who killed six people and wounded seven others in the New York City area.
In 1995, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing (McVeigh was convicted of murder and executed; Nichols was convicted of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison).
In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein, accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found unresponsive in his cell at a New York City jail; he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. (The city’s medical examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 76.
Singer Patti Austin is 73.
Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 71.
Actor Rosanna Arquette is 64.
Actor Antonio Banderas is 63.
Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 56.
Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 52.
Actor Angie Harmon is 51.
Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 44.
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 26.