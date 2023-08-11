“A good end street is a good place to turn around.” — Naomi Judd
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 11, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2023. There are 142 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1956, abstract painter Jackson Pollock died in an automobile accident on Long Island, New York at age 44.
10 YEARS AGO
Israel approved building 1,200 more settlement homes and agreed to release 26 long-held Palestinian security prisoners. Suspected militants gunned down 47 worshippers as they recited their early morning prayers at a mosque in Konduga, Nigeria, and killed another 12 civilians in a nearby village. Jason Dufner won his first major title with a two-stroke victory over Jim Furyk at the PGA Championship.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz Island, a former military prison, in San Francisco Bay.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton named Army Gen. John Shalikashvili to be the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, succeeding the retiring Gen. Colin Powell.
In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams died in Tiburon, California at age 63.
In 2016, the Obama administration said it had decided marijuana would remain on the list of most dangerous drugs, rebuffing growing support across the country for broad legalization, but said it would allow more research into its medical uses.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 80.
Country singer John Conlee is 77.
Singer Eric Carmen is 74.
Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 70.
Singer Joe Jackson is 69.
Actor Viola Davis is 58.
Actor-host Joe Rogan is 56.
Actor Anna Gunn is 55.
Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 55.
Actor Chris Hemsworth is 40.