“That which does not kill us makes us stronger.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 12, the 224th day of 2023. There are 141 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1944, during World War II, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., eldest son of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was killed with his co-pilot when their explosives-laden Navy plane blew up over England.
10 YEARS AGO
James “Whitey” Bulger, the feared Boston mob boss who became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives, was convicted in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (Bulger was sentenced to life; he was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in 2018, hours after being transferred from a facility in Florida.) U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced that the Department of Justice would no longer demand mandatory minimum sentences for many low-level, non-violent non-repeat drug offenders, a major policy change.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, first opened.
In 1953, the Soviet Union conducted a secret test of its first hydrogen bomb.
In 1964, author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, died in Canterbury, Kent, England at age 56.
In 1978, Pope Paul VI, who had died Aug. 6 at age 80, was buried in St. Peter’s Basilica.
In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.
In 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. Four survived.
In 1994, in baseball’s eighth work stoppage since 1972, players went on strike rather than allow team owners to limit their salaries.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor George Hamilton is 84.
Actor Jennifer Warren is 82.
Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 74.
Pop musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) is 62.
Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 60.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 52.
Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 52.
Actor Casey Affleck is 48.
NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 32.
Actor Cara Delevingne is 31.