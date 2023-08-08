TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 13, the 225th day of 2023. There are 140 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2011, seven people were killed when a stage collapsed at the Indiana State Fair during a powerful storm just before a concert was to begin.
10 YEARS AGO
Israel released 26 Palestinian inmates, many convicted in grisly killings, on the eve of long-stalled peace talks, angering families of those killed by the prisoners. Tompall Glaser, a country music singer, publisher and studio owner best known for his association with the outlaw movement against record labels, died in Nashville at age 79.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.
In 1889, William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut, received a patent for a coin-operated telephone.
In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
In 1932, Adolf Hitler rejected the post of vice chancellor of Germany, saying he was prepared to hold out “for all or nothing.”
In 1995, Baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer at age 63.
In 2004, TV chef Julia Child died in Montecito, California, two days short of her 92nd birthday.
In 2020, in an interview on Fox Business Network, President Donald Trump acknowledged that he was starving the U.S. Postal Service of money in order to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kevin Tighe is 79.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is 77.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 74.
Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 68.
Actor Danny Bonaduce is 64.
Actor Quinn Cummings is 56.
Country singer Andy Griggs is 50.
Country musician Mike Melancon (Emerson Drive) is 45.
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is 41.
Actor Lennon Stella ("Nashville") is 24.