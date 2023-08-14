”Attitude is the ‘little’ thing that makes a big difference.” — Winston Churchill
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 14, the 226th day of 2023. There are 139 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2009, Charles Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, 60, convicted of trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, was released from a Texas prison hospital after more than three decades behind bars.
10 YEARS AGO
Israeli and Palestinian negotiators kicked off their first substantive round of peace talks in nearly five years, meeting at an undisclosed location in Jerusalem. Riot police swept away two encampments of supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi in Cairo, sparking running street battles. Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illegally spending $750,000 in campaign funds on personal items.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London, the first held since 1936, ended.
In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.
In 1994, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the terrorist known as “Carlos the Jackal,” was captured by French agents in Sudan.
In 1995, Shannon Faulkner officially became the first female cadet in the history of The Citadel, South Carolina’s state military college. (However, Faulkner quit the school less than a week later, citing the stress of her court fight, and her isolation among the male cadets.)
In 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. (McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Connie Smith is 82.
Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 78.
Author Danielle Steel is 76.
“Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 73.
Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 64.
Actor Susan Olsen is 62.
Actor Halle Berry is 57.
Actor Catherine Bell is 55.
Actor Mila Kunis is 40.
Former NFL player Tim Tebow is 36.