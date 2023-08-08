TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 15, the 227th day of 2023. There are 138 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Aug. 15, 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama scrapped plans for joint military exercises with Egypt, where spiraling violence in and around Cairo was claiming hundreds of lives. A powerful car bomb ripped through a crowded southern Beirut stronghold of Hezbollah, killing at least 27 people.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1914, the Panama Canal officially opened as the SS Ancon crossed the just-completed waterway between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.
In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their airplane crashed near Point Barrow in the Alaska Territory.
In 1945, in a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II.
In 1947, India became independent after some 200 years of British rule.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
In 1998, 29 people were killed by a car bomb that tore apart the center of Omagh (OH’-mah), Northern Ireland; a splinter group calling itself the Real IRA claimed responsibility.
In 2003, bouncing back from the largest blackout in U.S. history, cities from the Midwest to Manhattan restored power to millions of people.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 77.
Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 75.
Britain’s Princess Anne is 73.
Actor Tess Harper is 73.
Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 59.
Actor Ben Affleck is 51.
Christian rock musician Tim Foreman (Switchfoot) is 45.
Actor Courtney Hope is 34.
Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 34.
Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 33.