”Keep your face always toward the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 15, the 227th day of 2022. There are 138 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 15, 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
10 YEARS AGO
Felix Hernandez pitched the Seattle Mariners’ first perfect game and the 23rd in baseball history, overpowering the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0; it was the third perfect game and sixth no-hitter of the season.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their airplane crashed near Point Barrow in the Alaska Territory.
In 1945,in a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announced that his country had accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II.
In 1947, India became independent after some 200 years of British rule.
In 1961, as workers began constructing a Berlin Wall made of concrete, East German soldier Conrad Schumann leapt to freedom over a tangle of barbed wire.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
In 2003, bouncing back from the largest blackout in U.S. history, cities from the Midwest to Manhattan restored power to millions of people.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Tom Johnston (The Doobie Brothers) is 74.
Britain’s Princess Anne is 72.
Actor Tess Harper is 72.
Actor Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is 67.
Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 58.
Actor Debra Messing is 54.
Actor Ben Affleck is 50.
Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 33.
Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega is 33.
Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 32.