“I ain’t no saint, but I’ve tried never to do anything that would hurt my family or offend God.” — Elvis Presley
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16, the 228th day of 2023. There are 137 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, at age 42.
10 YEARS AGO
In a spacewalk lasting 7 hours and 29 minutes, Russian cosmonauts rigged cable outside the International Space Station for a new lab that was due to arrive in a few months.
A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck near Seddon, New Zealand, bringing moderate damage to Wellington and the Marlborough region.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1777, American forces won the Battle of Bennington in what was considered a turning point of the Revolutionary War.
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.
In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.
In 1962, the Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.
In 1978, James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told a Capitol Hill hearing he did not commit the crime, saying he’d been set up by a mysterious man called “Raoul.”
In 1987, people worldwide began a two-day celebration of the “harmonic convergence,” which heralded what believers called the start of a new, purer age of humankind.
In 2014, Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, where police and protesters repeatedly clashed in the week since a Black 18-year-old, Michael Brown, was shot to death by a white police officer.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Julie Newmar is 90.
Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 77.
Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 70.
Singer Madonna is 65.
Actor Angela Bassett is 65.
Actor George Stults is 48.
Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 36.
NHL goalie Carey Price is 36.
Actor Rumer Willis is 35.
U.S. Olympic swimming gold-medalist Caeleb Dressel is 27.