Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.