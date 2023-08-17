”Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” — Oliver Goldsmith
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 17, the 229th day of 2023. There are 136 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1987, Rudolf Hess, the last member of Adolf Hitler’s inner circle, died at Spandau Prison at age 93, an apparent suicide.
10 YEARS AGO
The attorney for a young man who’d testified he was fondled by former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky said his client had reached a settlement, the first among dozens of claims made against the school amid the Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. Nick Davilla threw six touchdown passes and the Arizona Rattlers defeated the Philadelphia Soul 48-39 in the ArenaBowl. Kansas City’s Miguel Tejada was suspended 105 games by Major League Baseball for violating its Joint Drug Program, one of the longest suspensions ever handed down.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1915, a mob in Cobb County, Georgia, lynched Jewish businessman Leo Frank, 31, whose death sentence for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan had been commuted to life imprisonment. (Frank, who’d maintained his innocence, was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 1986.)
In 1945, the George Orwell novel “Animal Farm,” an allegorical satire of Soviet Communism, was first published in London by Martin Secker & Warburg.
In 1978, the first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ended as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman landed their Double Eagle II outside Paris.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton gave grand jury testimony via closed-circuit television from the White House concerning his relationship with Monica Lewinsky; he then delivered a TV address in which he denied previously committing perjury, admitted his relationship with Lewinsky was “wrong,” and criticized Kenneth Starr’s investigation.
In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed when a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Turkey.
In 2004, at the Athens games, Romania won its second straight Olympic gold medal in women’s gymnastics; the United States took silver while Russia won the bronze.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 82.
Actor Robert DeNiro is 80.
Singer Belinda Carlisle is 65.
Actor Sean Penn is 63.
Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 58.
Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 54.
College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 54.
Actor Bryton James (“Young and the Restless”) is 37.
Actor Austin Butler is 32.
Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 28.