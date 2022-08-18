”Let us make our FUTURE now, and let us make our dreams TOMORROW’S reality.” – Malala Yousafzai
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 18, the 230th day of 2022. There are 135 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1993, a judge in Sarasota, Florida, ruled that Kimberly Mays, the 14-year-old girl who had been switched at birth with another baby, need never again see her biological parents, Ernest and Regina Twigg, in accordance with her stated wishes. (However, Kimberly later moved in with the Twiggs.)
10 YEARS AGO
Tropical Storm Helene quickly weakened into a tropical depression after moving ashore on Mexico’s Gulf Coast. Diana Nyad launched her latest attempt to become the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a wetsuit or a shark cage (she ended her bid three days later). Singer Scott McKenzie, 73, who performed “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair),” died in Los Angeles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina. (However, the Roanoke colony ended up mysteriously disappearing.)
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia slammed into the Texas coast, leaving 21 dead and causing more than a billion dollars’ worth of damage.
In 2005, a judge in Wichita, Kansas, sentenced BTK serial killer Dennis Rader to 10 consecutive life terms, the maximum the law would allow.
In 2011, Vice President Joe Biden met with Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAY
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 95.
Actor-director Robert Redford is 86.
Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 79.
Actor Denis Leary is 65.
Actor Madeleine Stowe is 64.
Actor Christian Slater is 53.
Actor Edward Norton is 53.
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 52.
Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 43
Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 27.