”Great people do things before they’re ready.” — Amy Poehler
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 18, the 230th day of 2023. There are 135 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York, wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
10 YEARS AGO
David Miranda, partner of Guardian reporter Glenn Greenwald, who’d received leaks from former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, was detained for nearly nine hours at London’s Heathrow airport, triggering claims authorities were trying to interfere with reporting on the issue. Usain Bolt won his third gold medal of the world championships held in Moscow, anchoring Jamaica to victory in the 4 x 100-meter relay.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Proclamation of Neutrality, aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.
In 1963, James Meredith became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia slammed into the Texas coast, leaving 21 dead and causing more than a billion dollars’ worth of damage.
In 1993, a judge in Sarasota, Florida, ruled that Kimberly Mays, the 14-year-old girl who had been switched at birth with another baby, need never again see her biological parents, Ernest and Regina Twigg, in accordance with her stated wishes. (However, Kimberly later moved in with the Twiggs.)
In 2004, in Athens, Paul Hamm (hahm) won the men’s gymnastics all-around Olympic gold medal by the closest margin ever in the event; controversy followed after it was discovered a scoring error cost Yang Tae-young of South Korea the title.
In 2020, Democrats formally made Joe Biden their 2020 presidential nominee at their all-virtual national convention.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 96.
Actor-director Robert Redford is 87.
Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 80.
Actor Denis Leary is 66.
Actor Madeleine Stowe is 65.
ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 62.
Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 54.
Actor Christian Slater is 54.
Actor Edward Norton is 54.
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 53.