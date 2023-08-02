“The most amazing friends — the ones who make life worth living — tend to be the ones who defy convention.” — Shane Parrish
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2, the 214th day of 2023. There are 151 days left in the year.
On Aug. 2, 1923, the 29th president of the United States, Warren G. Harding, died in San Francisco; Vice President Calvin Coolidge became president.
The United States issued an extraordinary global travel warning to Americans about the threat of an al-Qaida attack and closed down 21 embassies and consulates across the Muslim world for the weekend. Samantha Power was sworn in as the new United States Ambassador to the United Nations by Vice President Joe Biden, a day after the Senate approved her appointment by President Barack Obama 87-10.
In 1876, frontiersman “Wild Bill” Hickok was shot and killed while playing poker at a saloon in Deadwood, Dakota Territory, by Jack McCall, who was later hanged.
In 1921, a jury in Chicago acquitted several former members of the Chicago White Sox baseball team and two others of conspiring to defraud the public in the notorious “Black Sox” scandal.
In 1922, Alexander Graham Bell, generally regarded as the inventor of the telephone, died in Nova Scotia, Canada, at age 75.
In 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging creation of an atomic weapons research program.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and Britain’s new prime minister, Clement Attlee, concluded the Potsdam conference.
In 1974, former White House counsel John W. Dean III was sentenced to one to four years in prison for obstruction of justice in the Watergate cover-up. (Dean ended up serving four months.)
In 1985, 137 people were killed when Delta Air Lines Flight 191, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed while attempting to land at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 80.
Actor Joanna Cassidy is 78.
Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 70.
Actor Cynthia Stevenson is 61.
Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 59.
Actor Sam Worthington is 47.
TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (“Today”) is 42.
Actor Marci Miller is 38.
Singer Charli XCX is 31.
Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 31.