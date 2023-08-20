TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 20, the 232nd day of 2023. There are 133 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Oklahoma, shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
10 YEARS AGO
A Pakistani court indicted former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf on murder charges stemming from the assassination of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Qatar-based Al-Jazeera Media Network launched its U.S. cable news outlet, Al-Jazeera America. Crime novelist Elmore Leonard died in Bloomfield Township, Michigan at age 87.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, the New York Tribune published an open letter by editor Horace Greeley calling on President Abraham Lincoln to take more aggressive measures to free the slaves and end the South’s rebellion.
In 1882, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” had its premiere in Moscow.
In 1955, hundreds of people were killed in anti-French rioting in Morocco and Algeria.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.
In 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive.
In 1988, a cease-fire in the war between Iraq and Iran went into effect.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Boxing promoter Don King is 92.
Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 79.
Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 77.
Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 75.
Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 71.
Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 71.
TV weatherman Al Roker is 69.
Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 53.
Actor Meghan Ory is 41.
Actor-singer Demi Lovato is 31.