"I am not pretty. I am not beautiful. I am as radiant as the sun." — Suzanne Collins

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, AUG. 21, the 233rd day of 2023. There are 132 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:

In 1992, an 11-day siege began at the cabin of white separatist Randy Weaver in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, as government agents tried to arrest Weaver for failing to appear in court on charges of selling two illegal sawed-off shotguns; on the first day of the siege, Weaver’s teenage son, Samuel, and Deputy U.S. Marshal William Degan were killed.

10 YEARS AGO

Army Pfc. Chelsea Manning was sentenced at Fort Meade, Maryland, to up to 35 years in prison for spilling an unprecedented trove of government secrets. (The former intelligence analyst was later sentenced to up to 35 years in prison, but the term was commuted by President Barack Obama.) The National Security Agency declassified three secret court opinions showing how in one of its surveillance programs, it scooped up as many as 56,000 emails and other communications by Americans not connected to terrorism annually over three years.

ON THIS DATE:

In 1858, the first of seven debates took place between Illinois senatorial contenders Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas.

In 1911, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. (It was recovered two years later in Italy.)

In 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed an executive order making Hawaii the 50th state.

In 1993, in a serious setback for NASA, engineers lost contact with the Mars Observer spacecraft as it was about to reach the red planet on a $980 million mission.

In 2010, Iranian and Russian engineers began loading fuel into Iran’s first nuclear power plant, which Moscow promised to safeguard to prevent material at the site from being used in any potential weapons production.

In 2020, a former police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, told victims and family members in a Sacramento courtroom that he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 78.

Actor Patty McCormack is 78.

NBC newsman Harry Smith is 72.

Actor Kim Cattrall is 67.

College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 64.

Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 53.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is 53.

TV personality Brody Jenner is 40.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 35.

Actor Hayden Panettiere is 34.