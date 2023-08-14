TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 22, the 234th day of 2023. There are 131 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
10 YEARS AGO
Egypt’s ousted leader Hosni Mubarak was released from prison and transported to a military hospital in a Cairo suburb to be held under house arrest. The day before, Mubarak was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison for leaking secrets. A mysterious glitch halted trading on the Nasdaq for three hours.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1922, Irish revolutionary Michael Collins was shot to death, apparently by Irish Republican Army members opposed to the Anglo-Irish Treaty that Collins had co-signed.
In 1968, Pope Paul VI arrived in Bogota, Colombia, for the start of the first papal visit to South America.
In 1972, John Wojtowicz and Salvatore Naturile took seven employees hostage at a Chase Manhattan Bank branch in Brooklyn, New York, during a botched robbery; the siege, which ended with Wojtowicz’s arrest and Naturile’s killing by the FBI, inspired the 1975 movie “Dog Day Afternoon.”
In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, California..
In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver.
In 2003, Alabama’s chief justice, Roy Moore, was suspended for his refusal to obey a federal court order to remove his Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of his courthouse.
In 2007, A Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Iraq, killing all 14 U.S. soldiers aboard.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 83.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 81.
Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 66.
Country singer Collin Raye is 62.
Singer Tori Amos is 59.
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 52.
Actor Melinda Page Hamilton is 51.
Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 50.
Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 49.
Talk show host James Corden is 44.