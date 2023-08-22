"Forgive yourself for your faults and your mistakes and move on." — Les Brown
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23, the 235th day of 2023. There are 130 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Aug 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)
10 YEARS AGO
A military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the Army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death. Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, the U.S. soldier who’d massacred 16 Afghan civilians, was sentenced at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to life in prison with no chance of parole. San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, a Democrat, agreed to resign in return for the city’s help defending him against claims he’d groped, kissed and made lewd comments to women.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.
In 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.
In 2004, President George W. Bush criticized a political commercial accusing Democratic nominee John Kerry of inflating his own Vietnam War record, and said broadcast attacks by outside groups had no place in the race for the White House.
In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.
In 2011, a magnitude-5.8 earthquake centered near Mineral, Virginia, the strongest on the East Coast since 1944, caused cracks in the Washington Monument and damaged Washington National Cathedral.
In 2020, a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times as officers tried to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant; the shooting left Blake partially paralyzed and triggered several nights of violent protests.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Vera Miles is 93.
Actor Barbara Eden is 92.
Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 76.
Singer Linda Thompson is 76.
Actor Shelley Long is 74.
Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 74.
Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 72.
Actor Jay Mohr is 53.
Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 46.
Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 35.