”I can’t give you a sure-fire formula for success, but I can give you a formula for failure; try to please everybody all the time.” — Herbert Bayard Swope
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 24, the 236th day of 2023. There are 129 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1989, Baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned Pete Rose from the game for betting on his own team, the Cincinnati Reds.
10 YEARS AGO
Tens of thousands of people marched to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and down the National Mall, commemorating the 50th anniversary of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech (delivered on August 28, 1963). Julie Harris, one of Broadway’s most honored performers, died in West Chatham, Massachusetts at age 87.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.
In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon.
In 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida, causing $30 billion in damage; 43 U.S. deaths were blamed on the storm.
In 2006, the International Astronomical Union declared that Pluto was no longer a full-fledged planet, demoting it to the status of a “dwarf planet.”
In 2019, police in Aurora, Colorado, responding to a report of a suspicious person, used a chokehold to subdue Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man; he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was later declared brain dead and taken off life support.
In 2020, Republicans formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term on the opening day of a scaled-down convention; during a visit to the convention city of Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump told delegates that “the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Anne Archer is 76.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 68.
Actor Steve Guttenberg is 65.
Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 63.
Rock singer John Bush is 60.
Actor Marlee Matlin is 58.
Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is 58.
Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 50.
Actor Chad Michael Murray is 42.
Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” films) is 35.