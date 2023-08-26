”Reading is faster than listening. Doing is faster than watching.” — Naval Ravikant
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 26, the 238th day of 2023. There are 127 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, via a telephone hook-up at his home — school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama bestowed the Medal of Honor on Army Staff Sgt. Ty Carter, who’d risked his life to save an injured soldier, resupply ammunition to his comrades and render first aid during intense fighting in a remote mountain outpost in Afghanistan.
ON THIS DATE:
In 55 B.C., Roman forces under Julius Caesar invaded Britain, with only limited success.
In 1910, Thomas Edison demonstrated for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing American women’s right to vote, was certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.
In 1939, the first televised major league baseball games were shown on experimental station W2XBS: a double-header between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. The Reds won the first game, 5-2, the Dodgers the second, 6-1.
In 1972, the summer Olympics opened in Munich, West Germany.
In 2020, All three scheduled NBA playoff games were postponed, with players choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. (The games resumed three days later, after players and owners agreed to expand initiatives, many tied to increased voting awareness and opportunities.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 74.
Actor Brett Cullen is 67.
Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 64.
Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 63.
Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 62.
Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 57.
Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 54.
Actor Macaulay Culkin is 43.
Actor Chris Pine is 43.
Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 38.