“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — A.A. Milne, author and poet
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 26, the 238th day of 2022. There are 127 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1985, 13-year-old AIDS patient Ryan White began “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Indiana, via a telephone hook-up at his home — school officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.
10 YEARS AGO
In the face of approaching Tropical Storm Isaac, Republicans pushed back the start of their national convention in Tampa, Florida, by a day. Lydia Ko, a 15-year-old South Korean-born New Zealander, won the Canadian Women’s Open to become the youngest winner in LPGA Tour history and only the fifth amateur champion. Japan limited Tennessee’s potent lineup to two hits in a 12-2 victory in the Little League World Series title game.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1910, Thomas Edison demonstrated for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.
In 1939, the first televised major league baseball games were shown on experimental station W2XBS: a double-header between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. (The Reds won the first game, 5-2, the Dodgers the second, 6-1.)
In 1958, Alaskans went to the polls to overwhelmingly vote in favor of statehood.
In 1972, the summer Olympics opened in Munich, West Germany.
In 2020, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois in the shooting deaths of two people and the wounding of another during a third night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. (Rittenhouse, who said he was defending himself after the three men attacked him, would be acquitted on all charges, including homicide.) All three scheduled NBA playoff games were postponed, with players choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice. (The games resumed three days later, after players and owners agreed to expand initiatives, many tied to increased voting awareness and opportunities.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 73.
Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 63.
Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 61.
Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 56.
Actor Melissa McCarthy is 52.
Actor Macaulay Culkin is 42.
Actor Chris Pine is 42.
Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 37.
Actor Evan Ross is 34.
Actor Keke Palmer is 29.