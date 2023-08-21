TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 27, the 239th day of 2023. There are 126 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1967, Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, was found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills at age 32..
10 YEARS AGO
Maj. Nidal Hasan, the Army psychiatrist who days earlier was convicted of fatally shooting 13 people and injuring 30 more at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009, rested his case without presenting any evidence during his trial’s penalty phase. (Hasan would later be sentenced to death.) Authorities in California revealed that the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, among the largest in the state’s history, had grown to 281 square miles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1939, the first turbojet-powered aircraft, the Heinkel He 178, went on its first full-fledged test flight over Germany.
In 1949, a violent white mob prevented an outdoor concert headlined by Paul Robeson from taking place near Peekskill, New York.
In 1979, British war hero Lord Louis Mountbatten and three other people, including his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas, were killed off the coast of Ireland in a boat explosion claimed by the Irish Republican Army.
In 2001, Israeli helicopters fired a pair of rockets through office windows and killed senior PLO leader Mustafa Zibri.
In 2004, President George W. Bush signed executive orders designed to strengthen the CIA director’s power over the nation’s intelligence agencies and create a national counterterrorism center.
In 2005, coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward New Orleans.
In 2008, Barack Obama was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tuesday Weld is 80.
Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 70.
Country singer Colt Ford is 54.
Actor Chandra Wilson is 54.
Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 53.
Actor Sarah Chalke is 47.
Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 43.
Actor Karla Mosley is 42.
Actor Alexa PenaVega is 35.
U.S. Olympic and WNBA basketball star Breanna Stewart is 29.