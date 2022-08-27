“Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” Thomas Edison
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 27, the 239th day of 2022. There are 126 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1967, Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, was found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills; he was 32.
10 YEARS AGO
Republicans opened their national convention in Tampa, Florida, a day late, then immediately recessed as Tropical Storm Isaac surged toward New Orleans and the northern Gulf Coast.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1883, the island volcano Krakatoa erupted with a series of cataclysmic explosions; the resulting tidal waves in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait claimed some 36,000 lives in Java and Sumatra.
In 1949, a violent white mob prevented an outdoor concert headlined by Paul Robeson from taking place near Peekskill, New York. (The concert was held eight days later.)
In 1979, British war hero Lord Louis Mountbatten and three other people, including his 14-year-old grandson Nicholas, were killed off the coast of Ireland in a boat explosion claimed by the Irish Republican Army.
In 2005, coastal residents jammed freeways and gas stations as they rushed to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which was headed toward New Orleans.
In 2008, Barack Obama was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tuesday Weld is 79.
Country musician Jeff Cook is 73.
Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 69.
Golfer Bernhard Langer is 65.
Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 61.
Country singer Colt Ford is 53.
Actor Sarah Chalke is 46.
Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 42.
Actor Karla Mosley is 41.
Actor Alexa PenaVega is 34.