”To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” — Oscar Wilde
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 28, the 240th day of 2023. There are 125 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Aug. 28, 1955, Emmett Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi, by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.
10 YEARS AGO
A military jury sentenced Maj. Nidal Hasan to death for the 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood that claimed 13 lives and left 30 people injured. Hasan had been convicted five days earlier, and did not present a case during his trial’s penalty phase. On the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial, President Barack Obama stood on the same steps as he challenged new generations to seize the cause of racial equality.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, the Second Battle of Bull Run began in Prince William County, Virginia, during the Civil War; the result was a Confederate victory.
In 1922, the first radio commercial aired on station WEAF in New York City. The 10-minute advertisement was for the Queensboro Realty Co., which had paid a fee of $100.
In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grew to a monster storm.
In 2020, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said he was stepping down because a chronic illness had resurfaced. (Abe was assassinated in July 2022.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor David Soul is 80.
Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 80.
Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 72.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 65.
Actor Emma Samms is 63.
Country singer Shania Twain is 58.
Actor Jason Priestley is 54.
Actor Carly Pope is 43.
Country singer Jake Owen is 42.
Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 34.