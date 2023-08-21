“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you." — Anne Lamott
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 29, the 241st day of 2023. There are 124 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2009, funeral services were held in Boston for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was eulogized by President Barack Obama. He was buried hours later at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.
10 YEARS AGO
In a sweeping new policy statement, the Justice Department said it would not stand in the way of states that wanted to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana as long as there were effective controls to keep marijuana away from kids, the black market and federal property. The NFL agreed to pay $765 million to settle lawsuits from thousands of former players who developed dementia or other concussion-related health problems they say were caused by the on-field clashes.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.
In 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.
In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.
In 1958, pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
In 2008, Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Elliott Gould is 85.
Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 71.
Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 67.
Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 67.
Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 64.
Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 48.
Actor Jennifer Landon is 40.
Actor-singer Lea Michele is 37.
MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 31.
Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 30.