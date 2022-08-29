“We will fail when we fail to try.” — Rosa Parks
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 29, the 241st day of 2022. There are 124 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
10 YEARS AGO
Seizing the Republican National Convention spotlight in Tampa, Florida, vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan promised Mitt Romney would “not duck the tough issues” if he were to win the White House and that their party would move forcefully to solve the nation’s economic woes. Hurricane Isaac sidestepped New Orleans, sending the worst of its howling wind and heavy rain into a cluster of rural fishing villages.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
In 2008, Republican presidential nominee John McCain picked Sarah Palin, a maverick conservative who had been governor of Alaska for less than two years, to be his running mate.
In 2009, funeral services were held in Boston for Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was eulogized by President Barack Obama; hours later, Kennedy’s remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.
In 2013, in a sweeping new policy statement, the Justice Department said it would not stand in the way of states that wanted to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana as long as there were effective controls to keep marijuana away from kids, the black market and federal property.
In 2018, Sen. John McCain was remembered as a “true American hero” at a crowded service at the North Phoenix Baptist Church after a motorcade carried McCain’s body from the state Capitol. Kanye West apologized on a Chicago radio station (WGCI) for calling slavery a “choice.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Elliott Gould is 84.
Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 66.
Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 63.
Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 47.
Actor John Hensley is 45.
Actor Kate Simses is 43.
Actor Jennifer Landon is 39.
Actor-singer Lea Michele is 36.
MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 30.
Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 29.