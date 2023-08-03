“People are unreasonable, illogical and self-centered. Love them anyway.” — Mother Teresa
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 3, the 215th day of 2023. There are 150 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Aug. 3, 2019, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, leaving 22 people dead; prosecutors said Patrick Crusius targeted Mexicans in hopes of scaring Latinos into leaving the U.S., and that he had outlined the plot in a screed published online shortly before the attack. (A man who was wounded in the shooting died in April 2020 after months in the hospital, raising the death toll to 23.)
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama’s trade representative, Michael Froman, vetoed a yet-to-be-enacted ban on imports of Chinese-made Apple iPads and iPhones, overruling the U.S. International Trade Commission and dealing a setback to rival South Korean electronics company Samsung. Zimbabwe’s electoral panel declared that longtime President Robert Mugabe had won re-election by a landslide.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.
In 1949, the National Basketball Association was formed as a merger of the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League.
In 1966, comedian Lenny Bruce, whose raunchy brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, was found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 40.
In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired, which they were.
In 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-3 to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In 2005, fourteen Marines from a Reserve unit in Ohio were killed in a roadside bombing in Iraq.
In 2014, Israel withdrew most of its ground troops from the Gaza Strip in an apparent winding down of a nearly monthlong operation against Hamas that had left more than 1,800 Palestinians and more than 60 Israelis dead.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Martin Sheen is 83.
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 82.
Actor JoMarie Payton is 73.
Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 72.
Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 62.
Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 60.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 46.
Actor Evangeline Lilly is 44.
Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 39.
Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 38.