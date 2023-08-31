“I don’t go by the rule book…I lead from the heart, not the head.” — Princess Diana
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 31, the 243rd day of 2023. There are 122 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1996, three adults and four children drowned when their vehicle rolled into John D. Long Lake in Union, South Carolina; they had gone to see a monument to the sons of Susan Smith, who had drowned the two boys in Oct. 1994.
10 YEARS AGO
Short of support at home and allies abroad, President Barack Obama stepped back from a missile strike against Syria and instead asked Congress to support a strike against President Bashar Assad’s regime for suspected use of chemical weapons. British television interviewer David Frost, 74, died aboard a cruise ship bound for the Mediterranean.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1881, the first U.S. tennis championships (for men only) began in Newport, Rhode Island.
In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 devastated Charleston, South Carolina, killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.In 1992, white separatist Randy Weaver surrendered to authorities in Naples, Idaho, ending an 11-day siege by federal agents that had claimed the lives of Weaver’s wife, son and a deputy U.S. marshal.In 1997, Prince Charles brought Princess Diana home for the last time, escorting the body of his former wife to a Britain that was shocked, grief-stricken and angered by her death in a Paris traffic accident earlier that day.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin reported “a significant number of dead bodies in the water” following Hurricane Katrina; Nagin ordered virtually the entire police force to abandon search-and-rescue efforts and to instead stop increasingly hostile thieves.
In 2019, a gunman carried out a shooting rampage that stretched ten miles between the Texas communities of Midland and Odessa, leaving seven people dead before police killed the gunman outside a movie theater in Odessa.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jack Thompson is 83.
Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 78.
Singer Van Morrison is 78.
Actor Richard Gere is 74.
Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 68.
Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 66.
Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 64.
Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 53.
Golfer Padraig Harrington is 52.
Actor Chris Tucker is 51.