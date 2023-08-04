”There’s only one thing more precious than our time and that’s who we spend it on.” — Leo Christopher
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 4, the 216th day of 2023. There are 149 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1964, the bodies of missing civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney were found buried in an earthen dam in Mississippi.
10 YEARS AGO
Security forces closed roads, put up extra blast walls and increased patrols near some of the more than 20 U.S. diplomatic missions in the Muslim world that Washington had ordered closed for the weekend following warnings of a possible al-Qaida attack. Missy Franklin claimed her record sixth gold medal on the final day of the world championships in Barcelona, becoming the most successful female swimmer ever at a world meet. American Stacy Lewis won the Women’s British Open, finishing with a pair of birdies and closing with an even-par 72. Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Donovan, 89, died in Baltimore.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1830, plans for the city of Chicago were laid out.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the second of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he prevailed in the long jump over German Luz Long, who was the first to congratulate him.
In 1972, Arthur Bremer was convicted and sentenced in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to 63 years in prison for his attempt on the life of Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace (the sentence was later reduced to 53 years; Bremer was released from prison in 2007).
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed a measure establishing the Department of Energy.
In 1987, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to abolish the Fairness Doctrine, which required radio and television stations to present balanced coverage of controversial issues.
In 2019, a masked gunman fired on revelers enjoying summer nightlife in a popular entertainment district of Dayton, Ohio, leaving nine people dead and 27 wounded; police said officers shot and killed the shooter within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Tina Cole is 80.
Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 74.
Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 68.
Former President Barack Obama is 62.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 61.
Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 55.
Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 52.
Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 42.
Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 31.
Singer Jessica Sanchez (“American Idol”) is 28.