“If your ship doesn’t come in, swim out to it!” — Jonathan Winters
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 4, the 216th day of 2022. There are 149 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
10 YEARS AGO
Michael Phelps won the 18th Olympic gold medal of his career as the United States won the medley relay at the London Games. The United States set a world record to win the women’s medley relay. Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 to join Steffi Graf as the only women to complete the Golden Slam — winning the Olympics and the four majors. Three British athletes won gold medals in Olympic Stadium: Jessica Ennis in heptathlon; Greg Rutherford in men’s long jump; and Mo Farah in the men’s 10,000 meters.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1830, plans for the city of Chicago were laid out.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the second of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he prevailed in the long jump over German Luz Long, who was the first to congratulate him.
In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
In 1972, Arthur Bremer was convicted and sentenced in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to 63 years in prison for his attempt on the life of Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace (the sentence was later reduced to 53 years; Bremer was released from prison in 2007).
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed a measure establishing the Department of Energy.
In 2019, a masked gunman fired on revelers enjoying summer nightlife in a popular entertainment district of Dayton, Ohio, leaving nine people dead and 27 wounded; police said officers shot and killed the shooter within 30 seconds of the start of his rampage.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Tina Cole is 79.
Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 73.
Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 67.
Former President Barack Obama is 61.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 60.
Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 54.
Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 51.
Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 41.
Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 30.
Singer Jessica Sanchez (“American Idol”) is 27.