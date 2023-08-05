“Where the head goes, the body follows. Perception precedes action. Right action follows the right perspective.” — Ryan Holiday
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 5, the 217th day of 2023. There are 148 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1957, the teenage dance show “American Bandstand,” hosted by Dick Clark, made its network debut on ABC-TV.
10 YEARS AGO
A gunman opened fire at a municipal meeting in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, killing three people before he was tackled and shot with his own gun; authorities say the shooting stemmed from a dispute over living conditions at his ramshackle, trash-filled property. (Rockne Newell pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.) Alex Rodriguez was suspended through 2014 and All-Stars Nelson Cruz, Jhonny Peralta and Everth Cabrera were banned 50 games apiece as Major League Baseball disciplined 13 players in a drug case.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1914, what’s believed to be the first electric traffic light system was installed in Cleveland, Ohio, at the intersection of East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 200-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics, collecting the third of his four gold medals.
In 1953, Operation Big Switch began as remaining prisoners taken during the Korean War were exchanged at Panmunjom.
In 1962, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of leaving the country without a passport and inciting workers to strike; it was the beginning of 27 years of imprisonment. Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.”
In 1974, the White House released transcripts of subpoenaed tape recordings showing that President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, had discussed a plan in June 1972 to use the CIA to thwart the FBI’s Watergate investigation; revelation of the tape sparked Nixon’s resignation.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Roman Gabriel is 83.
Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 83.
Actor Loni Anderson is 78.
Actor Erika Slezak is 77.
Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 68.
Actor-singer Maureen McCormick is 67.
Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 61.
Actor Jonathan Silverman is 57.
Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 15.