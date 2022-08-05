"Tough times never last, but tough people do." — Robert H. Schuller
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 5, the 217th day of 2022. There are 148 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1957, the teenage dance show “American Bandstand,” hosted by Dick Clark, made its network debut on ABC-TV.
10 YEARS AGO
A gunman opened fire, killing six people at a Sikh temple near Milwaukee before shooting himself dead during an exchange of fire with one of the first officers to respond. The robotic explorer Curiosity blazed through the pink skies of Mars, steering itself to a gentle landing inside a giant crater. Jamaica’s Usain Bolt pulled away from the pack and crossed the finish line to claim consecutive gold medals in the marquee track and field event at the Summer Games in London. Britain’s Andy Murray cruised past Roger Federer 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in the men’s tennis singles final. Serena and Venus Williams won the women’s doubles title.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1914, what’s believed to be the first electric traffic light system was installed in Cleveland, Ohio, at the intersection of East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 200-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics, collecting the third of his four gold medals.
In 1962, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of leaving the country without a passport and inciting workers to strike; it was the beginning of 27 years of imprisonment. Movie star Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.”
In 1981, the federal government began firing air traffic controllers who had gone out on strike.
In 2011, the sun-powered robotic explorer Juno rocketed toward Jupiter on a five-year quest to discover the secret recipe for making planets. (Juno reached Jupiter on July 4, 2016.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Loni Anderson is 77.
Actor Erika Slezak ("One Life to Live") is 76.
Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 67.
Actor-singer Maureen McCormick is 66.
Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 60.
Actor Jonathan Silverman is 56.
Country singer Terri Clark is 54.
Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 54.
Actor/singer Olivia Holt is 25.
Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 14.