TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 6, the 218th day of 2023. There are 147 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Aug. 6, 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama said during an appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” that he was “disappointed” that Russia had granted temporary asylum to National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden, defying administration demands that the former government contractor be sent back to the U.S. to face espionage charges. U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan went on trial at Fort Hood, Texas, charged with killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in a 2009 attack. (Hasan, who admitted carrying out the attack, was convicted and sentenced to death.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1942, Queen Wilhemina of the Netherlands became the first reigning queen to address a joint session of Congress, telling lawmakers that despite Nazi occupation, her people’s motto remained, “No surrender.”
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.
In 1973, entertainer Stevie Wonder was seriously injured in a car accident in North Carolina.
In 1991, the World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing webpages over the Internet.
In 2003, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger used an appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” to announce his bid to replace California Gov. Gray Davis.
In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Louise Sorel is 83.
Actor Ray Buktenica is 80.
Actor Catherine Hicks is 72.
Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 67.
Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 59.
Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 58.
Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 51.
Actor Ever Carradine is 49.
Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 47.
U.S. Olympic and WNBA basketball star A’ja Wilson is 27.