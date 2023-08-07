“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, AUG. 7, the 219th day of 2023. There are 146 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1963, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy gave birth to a boy, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, who died two days later of respiratory distress syndrome.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama’s five-year effort to reboot U.S.-Russian relations crashed as the White House abruptly canceled his planned face-to-face summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The Major League Baseball Players Association formally appealed Alex Rodriguez’s drug probe suspension, sending the case to an independent arbitrator. (The suspension was withheld.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1882, the famous feud between the Hatfields of West Virginia and the McCoys of Kentucky erupted into full-scale violence.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush ordered U.S. troops and warplanes to Saudi Arabia to guard the oil-rich desert kingdom against a possible invasion by Iraq.
In 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.
In 2005, ABC News anchorman Peter Jennings died in New York at age 67.
In 2007, San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hit home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron’s storied record with one out in the fifth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals, who won, 8-6.
In 2015, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes was spared the death penalty in favor of life in prison after a jury in Centennial failed to agree on whether he should be executed for his murderous attack on a packed movie premiere that left 12 people dead.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 79.
Country singer Rodney Crowell is 73.
Actor Wayne Knight is 68.
Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 65.
Actor David Duchovny is 63.
Country singer Raul Malo is 58.
Actor Charlotte Lewis is 56.
Actor Sydney Penny is 52.
Actor Charlize Theron is 48.
Actor Liam James is 27.