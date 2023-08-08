TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 9, the 220th day of 2023. There are 145 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1963, Britain’s “Great Train Robbery” took place as thieves made off with 2.6 million pounds in banknotes.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. sharply escalated its drone war in Yemen, with military officials in the Arab country reporting three strikes that left a dozen dead. Actor Karen Black, 74, who was featured in such counterculture favorites as “Easy Rider,” Five Easy Pieces” and “Nashville,” died in Los Angeles. Opera singer Regina Resnik, 90, died in New York.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium.
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
In 1911, President William Howard Taft signed a measure raising the number of U.S. representatives from 391 to 433, effective with the next Congress, with a proviso to add two more when New Mexico and Arizona became states.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. The Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew branded as “damned lies” reports he had taken kickbacks from government contracts in Maryland, and vowed not to resign — which he ended up doing.
In 2000, the wreckage of the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley, which sank in 1864 after attacking the Union ship Housatonic, was recovered off the South Carolina coast and returned to port.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Dustin Hoffman is 86.
Actor Connie Stevens is 85.
Actor Keith Carradine is 74.
Actor Donny Most is 70.
Country singer Mark Wills is 50.
Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 47.
R&B singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 47.
Tennis player Roger Federer is 42.
Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 35.
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 34.