“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your BALANCE, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, DEC. 1, the 335th day of 2022. There are 30 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1952, the New York Daily News ran a front-page story on Christine Jorgensen’s sex-reassignment surgery with the headline, “Ex-GI Becomes Blonde Beauty”.
10 YEARS AGO
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher fatally shot his girlfriend, Kasandra Perkins, then drove to Arrowhead Stadium and took his own life in front of the team’s coach and general manager. Enrique Pena Nieto took the oath of office as Mexico’s new president, vowing to restore peace and security.
On this date:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, “Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.”
In 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus; the incident sparked a year-long boycott of the buses by Blacks.
In 1969, the U.S. government held its first draft lottery since World War II.
In 1974, TWA Flight 514, a Washington-bound Boeing 727, crashed in Virginia after being diverted from National Airport to Dulles International Airport; all 92 people on board were killed. Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 6231, a Boeing 727, crashed near Stony Point, New York, with the loss of its three crew members (the plane had been chartered to pick up the Baltimore Colts football team in Buffalo, New York).
In 2009, President Barack Obama ordered 30,000 more U.S. troops into the war in Afghanistan but promised during a speech to cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to begin withdrawals in 18 months.
In 2020, disputing President Donald Trump’s persistent, baseless claims, Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press that the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election. Trump filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in a longshot attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-director Woody Allen is 87.
World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 83.
Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 83.
Actor-singer Bette Midler is 77.
Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (“I Love Lucy”) is 72.
Actor Treat Williams is 71.
Actor Charlene Tilton is 64.
Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 52.
Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 34.
Actor Zoe Kravitz is 34.
Actor Jackson Nicoll is 19.